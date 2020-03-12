NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point raised NMI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NMI from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

NMIH opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.53. NMI has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $208,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,036. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

