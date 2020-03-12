Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.4% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.50.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $151.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.07. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $148.63 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

