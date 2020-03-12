Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCLH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $15.03 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Motco raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

