Oddo Bhf Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

WAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €79.13 ($92.01).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €64.94 ($75.51) on Monday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($178.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.52.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

