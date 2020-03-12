On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OTB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target (down previously from GBX 540 ($7.10)) on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 509.17 ($6.70).

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 269.80 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $354.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 416.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. On The Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 500 ($6.58).

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

