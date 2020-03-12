Parkland Fuel Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report issued on Sunday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PKI. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.30.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. Parkland Fuel has a 12 month low of C$31.84 and a 12 month high of C$49.22.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.