Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.30.

TSE:PKI opened at C$33.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$31.84 and a 1-year high of C$49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.18.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

