Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OCDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,270.50 ($16.71).

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,077.50 ($14.17) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 996.92 ($13.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,187.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,248.62. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.65.

In other news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total transaction of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58). Insiders have bought a total of 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,674 in the last ninety days.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

