Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SDL (LON:SDL)

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SDL stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.10) on Tuesday. SDL has a 1-year low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 588.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 558.70. The company has a market cap of $491.18 million and a P/E ratio of 28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
About SDL
SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.
