Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SDL (LON:SDL)

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SDL stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.10) on Tuesday. SDL has a 1-year low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 588.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 558.70. The company has a market cap of $491.18 million and a P/E ratio of 28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get SDL alerts:

About SDL

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.