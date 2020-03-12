Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

LON:SUMO opened at GBX 157 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.76. Sumo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.50 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205 ($2.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $232.97 million and a PE ratio of 98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other Sumo Group news, insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total value of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

