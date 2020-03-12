Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sportech (LON:SPO)

Sportech (LON:SPO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SPO opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 million and a PE ratio of -12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. Sportech has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.40 ($0.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.61.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

