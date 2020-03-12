PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 142.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.37 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

