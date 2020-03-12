Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PHNX. Barclays dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 749.40 ($9.86).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 655.40 ($8.62) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 750.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 719.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.54%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.