Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPE. Barclays lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

CPE opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 800,000 shares of company stock worth $1,175,500. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

