Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,776,000 after buying an additional 216,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,312,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,397,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $111.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $297.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $99.09 and a one year high of $128.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.