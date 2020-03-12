Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,749 ($23.01) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prudential to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,656.67 ($21.79).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,097.50 ($14.44) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,381.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,400.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

