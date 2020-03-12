Prudential’s (PRU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRU. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prudential to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,656.67 ($21.79).

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU opened at GBX 1,097.50 ($14.44) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,381.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,400.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.