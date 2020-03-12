PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Societe Generale downgraded PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

