Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Newmont Goldcorp Corp Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEM. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $378,296,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after buying an additional 1,764,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after buying an additional 921,736 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,999 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

