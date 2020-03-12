Ramiro G. Peru Acquires 15,000 Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Stock

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $21,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $84,547.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SM opened at $1.69 on Thursday. SM Energy Co has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $201.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SM Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in SM Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SM Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

