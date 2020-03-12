Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,668 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Relx were worth $35,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Relx PLC has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RELX. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

