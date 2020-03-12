Reviewing Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and New York Health Care (NASDAQ:BBAL)

New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares New York Health Care and Option Care Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A Option Care Health -4.95% -8.80% -2.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for New York Health Care and Option Care Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A Option Care Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Option Care Health has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.62%. Given Option Care Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Risk and Volatility

New York Health Care has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Option Care Health has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Health Care and Option Care Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Option Care Health $2.31 billion 1.00 -$75.92 million ($0.19) -69.16

New York Health Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Option Care Health.

Summary

Option Care Health beats New York Health Care on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Health Care Company Profile

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

