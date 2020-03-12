RM (LON:RM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

RM (LON:RM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:RM opened at GBX 250 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.69 million and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 279.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 280.02. RM has a 52 week low of GBX 223 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.08).

Get RM alerts:

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.