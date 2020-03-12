Rob Roy Sells 94,009 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,987.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.02 and a beta of 0.59. Switch Inc has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Switch by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

