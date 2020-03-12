Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOCO. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price (down previously from GBX 145 ($1.91)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 117.80 ($1.55).

LON:GOCO opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.21 million and a PE ratio of 25.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.71. Gocompare.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

