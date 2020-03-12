Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) to “Sector Performer”

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 300 ($3.95). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.06) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.46) price target (down from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 363.13 ($4.78).

LON MONY opened at GBX 303.20 ($3.99) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 324.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 343.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1904.7251931 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

