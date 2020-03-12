Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDSB. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,678.08 ($35.23).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,348 ($17.73) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,901.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,179.67. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

