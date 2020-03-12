Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.71 ($12.46).

EOAN opened at €9.68 ($11.25) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.49. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

