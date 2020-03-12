Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €32.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RWE. Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.57 ($36.71).

RWE stock opened at €27.75 ($32.27) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €32.18 and a 200-day moving average of €28.36. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

