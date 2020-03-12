Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Schlumberger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Schlumberger stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,074,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,777,000 after acquiring an additional 495,531 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

