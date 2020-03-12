Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,460,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,171 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 8.18% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $559,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

