Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576,145 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 9.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 9.39% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $1,984,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $27.15 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.