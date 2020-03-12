Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Raised by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,164 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,119,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 186.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.47 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

