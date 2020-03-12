Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,594 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.40% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $36,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jentner Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.