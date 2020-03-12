Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WTTR. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of WTTR opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a P/E ratio of 89.02 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 60,238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 280,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 499,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

