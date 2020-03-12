Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.30-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.48 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.30-$0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.94. Semtech has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $56.13.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Semtech from to in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial cut Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.38.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,251.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,813,615. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

