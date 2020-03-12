Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.30 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.36 EPS.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. Semtech has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $56.13.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from to in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.38.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,813,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

