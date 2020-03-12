Shaymar Limited Sells 697,590 Shares of Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B) Stock

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B) insider Shaymar Limited sold 697,590 shares of Orca Exploration Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$4,534,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,694,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,516,655.

Shares of CVE ORC.B opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. Orca Exploration Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$4.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.76 million and a PE ratio of 13.09.

Get Orca Exploration Group alerts:

About Orca Exploration Group

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Exploration Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Exploration Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.