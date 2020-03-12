Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MNZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of John Menzies from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 539 ($7.09) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of MNZS opened at GBX 231.50 ($3.05) on Tuesday. John Menzies has a 1-year low of GBX 263.45 ($3.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 555 ($7.30). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 377.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 412.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

