Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON STVG opened at GBX 363 ($4.78) on Tuesday. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 336 ($4.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.99). The firm has a market cap of $142.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 421.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 396.10.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

