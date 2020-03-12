Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TM17 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 479.40 ($6.31).

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 524 ($6.89) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The firm has a market cap of $688.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 499.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 375.56.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

