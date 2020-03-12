Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Shares Down 0.3%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $17.40, 17,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 515% from the average session volume of 2,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

