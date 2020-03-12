SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) & Remedent (NASDAQ:REMI) Critical Contrast

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) and Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of SmileDirectClub shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SmileDirectClub and Remedent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmileDirectClub 1 3 9 0 2.62 Remedent 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus price target of $13.92, indicating a potential upside of 114.43%. Given SmileDirectClub’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SmileDirectClub is more favorable than Remedent.

Profitability

This table compares SmileDirectClub and Remedent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmileDirectClub N/A N/A N/A Remedent 168.45% 39.56% 26.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmileDirectClub and Remedent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmileDirectClub $750.43 million 3.31 -$114.51 million ($1.14) -5.69 Remedent $1.60 million N/A $2.13 million N/A N/A

Remedent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc. operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck. It offers aligners, impression kits, whitening gels, and retainers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Remedent Company Profile

Remedent, Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping. It also provides GlamSmile veneers, which are ultra-thin claddings attached to the front of the patient's teeth leaving the patient's healthy tooth structure intact. In addition, the company offers SmileMe Mirror, an integrated marketing concept for the dental practice, which enables dentists to offer smile consultation in approximately 10 minutes; SmileSketch, a simulation software to make a sketch of what the patient could look like; and various Treatment Pages to explain the benefits of certain treatments, as well as Condor, an intra-oral 3D scanner. It sells its products to dental professionals in approximately 30 countries, including Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, and the United States through dealers, as well as directly to the consumers through its internal sales force and third party distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

