Softcat (LON:SCT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Softcat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Softcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,231.40 ($16.20).

LON:SCT opened at GBX 988.50 ($13.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 769 ($10.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,159.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.69.

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

