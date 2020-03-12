S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Lowered to $319.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $319.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.82.

SPGI opened at $240.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.74. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,639,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,256 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in S&P Global by 1,326.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,081,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in S&P Global by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,924,000 after acquiring an additional 226,081 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

