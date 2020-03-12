Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.19 million.Spartan Motors also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.20-1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPAR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Spartan Motors stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. Spartan Motors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.