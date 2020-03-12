SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,035,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827,349 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.22% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $366,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 334.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,718.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, investment objective is to replicate, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the United States Agency mortgage pass-through segment of the United States investment grade bond market.

