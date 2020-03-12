SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Raised by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,283,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,525 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 13.87% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $347,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100,025.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200,051 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 52,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

