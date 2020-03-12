Spencer Kirk Sells 50,000 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,469 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,418.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $104.40 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $97.08 and a one year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

