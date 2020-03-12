SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,400 ($18.42). UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SSE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SSE to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas boosted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,495.57 ($19.67).

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,404 ($18.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,578.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,373.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40).

In related news, insider Melanie Smith purchased 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.